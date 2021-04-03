3Deep Girls First Team: Layla Warren

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome Beaufort’s Layla Warren to the 3Deep All-Star Girls First Team! Warren brings an impressive list of accomplishments that make her an obvious choice for our all-star squad.

The Beaufort guard was the 2021 co-region player of the year, and all-state selection, and is a proud owner of a 3.7 GPA!

With a handful of impact players graduating before her junior season, Warren stepped up to fill the void and was a dominant player her last two seasons with the Eagles. She averaged 16 points per game her junior season, only to bump up her average by three more points in her final season!

As if her basketball talent wasn’t impressive enough, Warren brings some bounce to the sport of track and field as well. At one point, she was ranked #3 in the state of South Carolina for the high and low hurdle.

Check out what Warren and head coach Reggie Jones have to say about her game in the video above!