3Deep Girls First Team: Kaila Rougier

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome Beach High’s Kaila Rougier to the 3Deep All-Star Girls First Team!

You simply cannot talk about Savannah girls basketball without mentioning this electrifying player from the Bulldogs’ program. With an incredible ability to create her own shot and attack the rim, Rougier was a shoe-in to score 1000 career points from essentially the moment she stepped on campus. The North Florida commit accomplished that goal in just three seasons and ended her final year with a co-region player of the year honor.

Rougier wrapped up her career at Beach with an impressive stat line — 24 points, nine rebounds, and an astounding nine assists per game. While she wasn’t given the opportunity to shine in the playoffs this year, there was no way we were going to leave her off this list.

Check out what Rougier is looking forward to most at the collegiate level in the video above!