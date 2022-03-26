Hannah Cail formed one half of the duo that Calvary Day assistant coach Daniel Jackson called “The Tandem.”



Along with senior Mahkayla Premo and the rest of the Cavaliers’ deep backcourt, Cail terrorized her competition in A-Private, averaging 20.7 points per game.



Scoring comes naturally for Cail, who has averaged at least 15 points per game in each of her three high school seasons. She joined the 1,000-point club on Jan. 4 in a game against Hilton Head Christian and stands a pretty good chance at surpassing the 1,500-point milestone in her season.



With Premo going down for the year with an injury in January, Cail had to shoulder even more of the burden for her team this year, impressing her head coach Jackie Hamilton.



“Now that Premo was gone, that’s 20 points per game that she has had to make up; she kind of had to do both roles. She’s excelled. She averaged 20 points per game and led the team in assists.”



Calvary will have to adjust to life without Premo next year, but they will have a proven leader in Cail to be the team’s primary scorer and ball-handler.