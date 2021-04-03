3Deep Girls First Team: Dior Shelton

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome Hilton Head Christian Academy’s Dior Shelton to the 3Deep All-Star Girls First Team!

Shelton joins this team as one of the greatest players to ever wear an HHCA basketball jersey and one of the most decorated basketball players in the Lowcountry. A three-time SCISA state champion and nominee for the 2021 McDonald’s All-American team, Shelton will look to have continued success as she pursues her collegiate career at Claflin University.

Before she takes her talents to the Panthers’ program, let’s take a look at some eye-popping numbers. By her junior season, Shelton was regarded as one of the most lethal scorers in the area and hit the 1,000-point mark.

Opposing defenses knew what was coming her senior season, but still couldn’t stop her. Shelton, playing through injury and double teams, led the Eagles to their third straight state championship with a 48-32 win over Palmetto Christian Academy.

Check out what Shelton and Kenny Conroy, her high school basketball coach, had to say in the video above!