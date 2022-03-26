It wasn’t long ago that Amani Hamilton thought she might never play basketball again.



After overcoming a serious medical condition in her Freshman year, Hamilton became a star player for the Johnson Atom Smashers, even returning in time to play in the state title game that her team won in 2018-19.

Hamilton saved arguably her best performance for her senior year. By the end of the season, the Atom Smashers were down to just six players, but that did not stop them from winning their third consecutive region title, thanks in part to the play of Hamilton.



She averaged 22.2 points per game along with a career-high in rebounds per game (11.4), steals per game (2.5) and assists per game (3.5).



“She’s grown overall as a leader,” said Johnson head coach E’Lona Levett. “Just her communication skills with her teammates has gotten a lot better. She has learned to both take direction from me and apply that to the younger players.”



Nobody knows what the future holds for Hamilton, who has aspirations of playing in college but has not picked a team. She received an offer from Webber Invitational University in Florida in December.



Congratulations on your selection to the first team, Amani!