Country Day’s Abby Nicholson already chose volleyball over basketball at the next level, signing with Lafayette College in Pennsylvania.



However, she probably could have done some damage on the hardwood too.



Nicholson shared her Region Player of the Year award with fellow first-teamer Hannah Cail, and the stats are there to back that honor up.



She averaged 15.3 points per game and eight rebounds per game for a Hornet squad that claimed its second region championship in a row.



“We definitely worked very hard as a team to get to those championships,” Nicholson said. “Over the course of my high school career, that was my main goal. I wanted to win the region championship as everyone does. The fact that we were able to win it twice was very special.”



Although Nicholson is excited to move on to college, she says she’ll miss being able to play competitive basketball.



“I definitely will miss it and it’s going to be very different not playing. I might try to find a club team up in Lafayette.”



Congratulations on your First Team selection, Abby!