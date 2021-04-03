(WSAV) – If Coach K ever needs someone to round out his roster at Duke, he could do a whole lot worse than Trent Broadnax.
The Benedictine standout may be going to Winston-Salem as a wide receiver on the football team, but he was a productive basketball player too, leading a persistent Cadets squad.
“As far as basketball is concerned, Trent is a natural athlete,” said head coach Frank Williams. “He was our go-to-guy when we needed buckets, whether that was scoring outside or going inside.”
Broadnax has the trophy case to back that up: he won the Cadets’ team MVP award as a sophomore, junior and senior.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise, either; Trent’s father, Horace, is the head men’s basketball coach at Savannah State.
Although he may not be playing as much basketball in college, Trent Broadnax certainly made the most of his time in high school. Congrats on the third-team selection, Trent!
3Deep Boys Third Team – Trent Broadnax
