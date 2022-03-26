Sean Cusano came from Virginia to South Carolina and had a noticeable impact on the team. The 6-foot-7, 195-pound forward averaged a double-double, putting up 16 points and pulling down 11 rebounds per game.

“When I was coming in from Virginia, I was originally a guard,” Cusano said. “Then [moving to South Carolina], I was the tallest person on the team, so I had to learn the post again.”

Cusano gives credit to his teammates for their patience as he began to learn his role on his new team.

The junior will return for his senior year during the 2022-2023 season.