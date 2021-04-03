3Deep Boys Third Team – Luke Foley

(WSAV) – Some of the best basketball players in the area are multi-sport athletes, and Hilton Head Prep’s Luke Foley is no exception.



Foley is a pitcher and fielder on the Dolphins’ baseball team; in fact, even threw a perfect game against Colleton Prep.

However, his work as a power forward on the hardwood earned him a 3Deep All-Stars third team bid. Foley logged 11 rebounds per game to go with a solid 6.3 points per game average.

He was also a workhorse for the Dolphins, playing roughly 30 minutes per game.

Even though his basketball career has come to an end, keep an eye out for Foley on the diamond this spring!