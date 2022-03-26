J.J. Hayes stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 190lbs. The small forward for Hilton Head Preparatory School averaged a double-double in his high school career. He finished his career putting up 17 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing out three assists per game.

“Being on an all-area team, it’s an honor,” Hayes said. “Anytime you get an accolade like this it’s pretty cool… it’s something that you never want to take for granted. You never know when you’ll bounce the ball last, and it’s an opportunity not everyone gets.”

Hayes’ experience as a guard did help his team on the perimeter. Defensively, he averaged two steals and shot 56 percent from the field.