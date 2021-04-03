3Deep Boys Third Team – Jayden Chance

(WSAV) – A good point guard makes life easier on everyone, and that’s exactly what Jayden Chance was to the Hilton Head Prep Dolphins.

Chance might not have been the most dynamic scorer, averaging just a shade under seven points per game, but he relished setting up his teammates, logging six assists per game. Chance also pulled down more than three rebounds a contest and averaged 2.8 steals.

He had four games with at least 10 assists in his senior year.

Congrats on earning a spot on the 3Deep third-team, Jayden!