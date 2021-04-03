3Deep Boys Third Team – Jaeden Marshall

(WSAV) – Jaeden Marshall and the Richmond Hill Wildcats endured a roller-coaster of a season.



After reeling off 15 straight victories to start the year, the Wildcats stumbled with a 2-3 finish to the regular season, partially because Marshall had to sit with a bout of COVID.



Marshall returned for the region tournament, though, and that’s where the magic really started for Richmond Hill. The Cats survived Effingham County and then took down Statesboro on their home floor, with Marshall scoring 23 points to lead his team to a region title.



Richmond Hill then went on a run in the playoffs to reach the 6A Elite Eight for the first time in decades, falling to eventual champion Wheeler. Marshall averaged 18.5 points per game during the playoffs.

It won’t be easy for Richmond Hill to replace Marshall’s shooting prowess or devastating drives to the basket, but folks around that program will almost surely remember him for a long time.



Welcome to the 3Deep All-Stars, Jaeden!