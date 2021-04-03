3Deep Boys Third Team – Gray Grayson

(WSAV) - We are pleased to welcome Emanuel County Institute's Nuturi Smith to the 3Deep All-Star Girls First Team!

Even though Prencis Harden may be one of the more underrated guards in the state of Georgia, it wouldn't be fair to call Nuturi Smith her 'sidekick' at ECI. Smith was dominant in her own right -- she averaged a double-double in two of the last three seasons with the Bulldogs. It would have been three straight seasons, but she averaged 9.3 rebounds her junior season. I guess we'll let it slide...