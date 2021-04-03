(WSAV) – Country Day had never won both a boys and girls basketball region championship in the same season before 2020-’21.
The boys did their part to end that streak, thanks in part to the interior play of senior Gray Grayson. A true center, Grayson earned a spot on the Region 3A private first team, an honor also bestowed upon fellow 3Deep All-Star Parker All.
For standing out amid a talented crop of Savannah big men, Grayson earned a spot on the 3Deep All-Stars third team.
3Deep Boys Third Team – Gray Grayson
