Elyjah Thurmon helped Bradwell Institute win more games in the 2021-2022 season than they have won in the previous two years combined.

Thurmon is a dual sport-athlete, a gifted football player and a talented basketball player. Thurman can be considered a big man with great post moves. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 255 pounds, size is Thurmon’s strength.

Thurmon almost averaged a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds per game.

He finished the season as the team’s second-leading scorer.

“It feels great actually,” Thurmon said. “Comin from where I was my freshman year not having as much experience… and then over the summer learning everything and going through the system, it feels good.