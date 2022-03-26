Brayden Baker significantly improved his game this season for Richmond Hill. In 2021, during his junior year, Baker averaged 11 points per game. But he increased that average by nine points during his senior year.

“This whole year, I’ve been striving to be the best me that I can, trying to take over and lead the team,” Baker said. “We just played basketball, [and] got out there every week and played our hearts out.”

Baker finished his senior season averaging 20 points and five rebounds per game.

On Feb. 7, Baker joined the 1,000 career points club. He was only the 14th Wildcat to reach that milestone in program history.

Also, earlier this month, the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association named Baker as an All-State selection.