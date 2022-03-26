Consider Brandon Howard the keys to Thomas Heyward’s offensive. Howard is a dual-sport athlete who embraces his role on the team as a passer.

“I like to distribute,” Howard said. “I like to get my teammates involved in the game. I just take the shots I need [to] when I feel like it’s time for me to take the shots.”

According to MaxPreps, Howard averaged 17 points, four assists and five rebounds a game.

In January, Howard committed to play football at Charleston Southern. He’ll play linebacker for the Buccaneers.