Ty Dalley is a combo guard who stands at 6-foot-3 and is a prolific scorer for Vidalia.

Dalley averaged 18 points and five rebounds per game despite being defended by the opposing team’s best defender night in and night out.

In addition to being a 3Deep All-Star, Dalley’s consistent performance helped him earn Co-Player of the Year honors amongst his teammates.

“I’m very blessed,” Dalley said. “I’m honored to be selected on an All-Star team with so many great players it just feels good to be selected.”

Ty Dalley also considered playing underneath his father, Tommy Dalley (Vidalia’s boys head basketball coach), a special privilege.

“He’s the best coach in the state to me,” Dalley said. “I’m sad to see it come to an end.”

Dalley will play baseball for Mercer next year in the spring.