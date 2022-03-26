Shamarrie Hugie, a junior guard from Beach High School, played a vital role in Bulldogs making it all way to the final four.

The junior forward averaged 16 points per game and almost converted half of the shots he took from the field.

While Hugie is humbled to be named an all-star, he’s still looking for ways to improve his game.

“The sacrifices and time that it take to get better, you do what you need to do,” Hugie said. “It’s just a work in the process.”

Hugie also averaged seven rebounds, three assists and two steals a game for the Bulldogs.