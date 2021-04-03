3Deep Boys Second Team – Sam Summa

(WSAV) – Most fans know Sam Summa as a football player: the imposing 6-foot-7 Hilton Head Island quarterback that earned a walk-on offer to UCLA.



When you consider his frame, it’s no surprise that Summa would dominate on the basketball court as well.



“He’s one of those guys that I felt like, he needed to be on the court just because he understands the game, he doesn’t get rattled and he keeps everyone under control,” said head coach Chane Brown.

Lauded by his head coach for his physical style of play, Summa was the primary paint protector the state runner-up Seahawks. He also averaged a double-double in both his junior and senior years, finishing off his final season with 11.2 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Summa will play tight end at the next level, and we have no doubt that his experience punishing opposing big men down low will come in handy.