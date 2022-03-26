Michael Dennison is the type of player that is not afraid to do the dirty work. He finished the season second in almost every major category on Beaufort’s team, only behind his brother James Dennison.

“I’ve always been more of a big man,” Michael Dennison said. “Played over the summer and started to get really more physical and I thought that help me throughout this year… just being physical in the paint and establishing some dominance.”

Dennison averaged 15 points and 11 rebounds per game. He also shot a team of 75 percent from the free-throw line.

Next year, Dennison will be asked to lead the team after his brother graduates.