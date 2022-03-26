Leslie Black for Statesboro High is efficient when the ball touches his hands. Black led the team in field goal percentage, making 58 percent of his shots from the field.

Despite shooting such as high percentage, Black still sees room for improvement.

“I can get better at shooting and dribbling the ball,” Black said. “But my strength is the post, rebounding and putting it back on the glass.”

In the 2021-2022 season, Black also led the team in rebounds. He averaged seven rounds and scored 11 points per game.

The junior will return for his senior season in the fall of 2022.