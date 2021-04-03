3Deep Boys Second Team – Jerrell Floyd

(WSAV) – Jenkins standout Jerrell Floyd spent his whole childhood trying to dunk, but had to wait for his bounce to come naturally in high school.

“My bounce just came this season,” Floyd said. “I used to work on it a lot, but it came out of nowhere.”



Floyd brought that new and improved bounce to bear on his opponents this year, frequently driving the lane for highlight-reel finishes at the rim.

His improvement over time is evident if you look at the stat sheet: Floyd went from 9.7 points per game and 5.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore to 17.7 points per game and 8.9 rebounds per game as a senior.

That improvement is what convinced Class 4A Region 3 voters to award him the co-Player of the Year award, an honor that Floyd shared with fellow 3Deep second-teamer Alaris Wall.

We wish to congratulate Floyd on a wonderful career at Jenkins. Best of luck in your future endeavors!