3Deep Boys Second Team – DeAndre Smart

(WSAV) – From day one at New Hampstead, Alaris Wall and DeAndre Smart have been the closest of friends.

Now both of them are finishing their high school careers with spots on the 3Deep All-Stars’ second team.

While Wall attacked the hoop from the perimeter, Smart did so from the wing. His impressive vertical always seemed to result in soaring dunks or a crucial rebound in a crowd of opposing players.

“Every summer, I feel like I’ve improved more and more,” Smart said. “I watch videos and then I go work on what I feel like I need to work on.”

Smart credits The Factory, a training facility run by local instructor Rob DeLoach, for helping him get stronger and more able to absorb contact on drives to the hoop.

All that improvement helped Smart earn a spot on HoopSeen’s Class 4A all-Georgia roster.

It won’t be easy for New Hampstead to replace Smart or Wall next season, that’s for sure.