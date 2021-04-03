3Deep Boys Second Team – Daniel Phares

Three of our selections to the 3Deep All-Stars were also selections to our Border Bowl All-Star Team. Daniel Phares of Beaufort is one of them.



A quarterback and linebacker for the football team, Phares was also a force down low for the Eagles in his senior season, averaging 12.5 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Head coach Jeremy Huff says that Phares’ non-stop effort sets him apart from everyone else on the court.



“He’s just non-stop,” Huff said. “Whether it’s practice or shootaround or of course the games. His competitiveness is one of the highest levels I’ve ever seen.”

Through his work ethic in practice and non-stop hustle on the court, Phares molded himself into one of the best interior players in the Low Country. Beaufort will miss him next year!