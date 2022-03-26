Antonio Baker took on the scoring responsibilities left behind after Emondre Bowles graduated in the spring of 2021. Statistically, Baker was more than up for the challenge.

Offensively, Baker averaged a little more than 18 points per game and showed good selection ability, shooting 65 percent from the field.

Baker was also third on his team for rebounds, pulling down four per game.

Chuck Campbell, the head boys basketball coach at Johnson High School, said he didn’t have any doubts about Baker’s ability to lead the Atom Smashers.

“I know that I’ve got somebody on my roster that I can give the ball to and he can make something special happen for me,” Baker said. “Last year, he played behind another great player I had, Emondre Bowles. This year, you know, he got the keys to this beautiful car that I purchased.”