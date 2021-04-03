3Deep Boys Second Team – Alaris Wall

(WSAV) – Not many basketball players can come in as freshmen and compete against varsity-level talent, but that’s exactly what New Hampstead’s Alaris Wall did.

“Every chance I got, I was playing against the older kids,” Wall said. “I was trying to play my hardest and do my best.”

That impulse led Wall to a highly successful career with the New Hampstead Phoenix, one that ended with a region title during his senior year.



Wall can score from all three levels of the court and likes to use the threat of a catch-and-shoot to open driving lanes to the hoop. He averaged 16.7 points per game his senior year to go along with 3.2 assists per game.

Stingy on-ball defense is also part of Wall’s repertoire: he snagged 4.1 steals per game as well.



For his ability to do it all on the court, as well as his fearless approach to the game, Wall has earned a spot on the 3Deep All-Stars’ second team.