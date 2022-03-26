Zyere Edwards continues to make a name for himself in the world of high school basketball, and he’s not done yet with one more year of eligibility left.

The junior point guard helped St. Andrew’s win the GISA State Championship with a nail-biting upset against John Milledge Academy, the final score 49-47.

Edwards led the team in scoring the night of the state championship game, scoring 27 points and sinking four three-pointers.

Proud of his team’s accomplishments, Edwards mind remains focused on getting better.

“I’m not anywhere as good as I can be,” Edwards said. “I know there’s a lot more I can learn from him [Coach Mel Abrams, St. Andrew head boys basketball coach] and all of the other people in Savannah… and how much work I still need to put in.”

Edwards averaged 23 points, three assists and four steals a game.

“He’s a highly skilled basketball player and will continue to get better,” Abrams said.

Edwards will come back to help St. Andrew’s defend their title in the fall of 2022.