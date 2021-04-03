3Deep Boys First Team – Will McCracken

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WSAV) – When Will McCracken decided to finish his prep basketball career at Hilton Head Island, high school basketball fans instantly knew that the team had a chance to be special. 
 
The 6-foot-4 guard played the first three seasons of his high school career at Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati, where he won a pair of state titles. He played his senior year with the Seahawks, but not before committing to a different Seahawks team – UNC-Wilmington – for college. 
 
Once he arrived in the Lowcountry, McCracken instantly became a dominant force, averaging 20.6 points per game and 9.6 rebounds per game. He had six games with at least 25 points, including a 43-point explosion against Lucy Beckham. 
 
McCracken fell just a possession shy of his third career state title as the Seahawks lost to South Pointe, 52-50, in the state title game. 
 
However, McCracken’s brief time as a Seahawk helped secure the school’s first state Final Four trip in 40 years and their first state title appearance ever, which is more than enough to earn him a spot on the 3Deep All-Stars’ first team. 
 
Good luck at college next year, Will! 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories