(WSAV) – When Will McCracken decided to finish his prep basketball career at Hilton Head Island, high school basketball fans instantly knew that the team had a chance to be special.
The 6-foot-4 guard played the first three seasons of his high school career at Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati, where he won a pair of state titles. He played his senior year with the Seahawks, but not before committing to a different Seahawks team – UNC-Wilmington – for college.
Once he arrived in the Lowcountry, McCracken instantly became a dominant force, averaging 20.6 points per game and 9.6 rebounds per game. He had six games with at least 25 points, including a 43-point explosion against Lucy Beckham.
McCracken fell just a possession shy of his third career state title as the Seahawks lost to South Pointe, 52-50, in the state title game.
However, McCracken’s brief time as a Seahawk helped secure the school’s first state Final Four trip in 40 years and their first state title appearance ever, which is more than enough to earn him a spot on the 3Deep All-Stars’ first team.
Good luck at college next year, Will!
3Deep Boys First Team – Will McCracken
