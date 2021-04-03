(WSAV) – Two Chatham County basketball players received a unanimous vote to our 3Deep first team. The first was Emondre Bowles of Johnson.
The second? Windsor Forest’s Shamar Norman, who had some of his finest games against Bowles and the Atom Smashers.
However, Norman saved his best performance of the year for Jan. 12 against Groves, when he exploded for 40 points, including a 10-of-15 mark from beyond the three-point line.
Norman finished his senior season averaging 17.3 points per game and 2.8 assists per game, per MaxPreps. With him and star junior D’Ante Bass leading the team, it’s no wonder Windsor Forest made it within a point of the 3A state title game.
Head coach Aaron Clark told us that if defenses didn’t deny Norman the ball, they were in for a long day, and it’s pretty easy to see why when you watch his highlights.
3Deep Boys First Team – Shamar Norman
