3Deep Boys First Team – Parker All

(WSAV) – As a big man that could also handle the ball, Savannah Christian’s Parker All created mismatch after mismatch.



“A big man will be struggling to guard me because I’m fast and I can dribble so I can just go right by them,” All said. “Then they have to put a small guard on me and that will help spread the floor even more.”

All averaged 12.4 points per game, but he also made a significant dent on the glass, pulling down 7.5 rebounds per game. Apparently, All’s inside-out game didn’t make him less likely to hit the boards when necessary.

Double-doubles naturally come to those who can dominate the interior, and All is no exception; he had 11 of them during his two years on the Raiders’ varsity team.



Area coaches selected All as the Single-A Private Player of the Year in Region 3, and now he’ll have a spot on the 3Deep first team to add to his list of accomplishments.

Congratulations on a great season, Parker!