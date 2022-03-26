Jerald Colonel is a big man who takes pride in doing the dirty work, and blocking shots is his specialty.

According to MaxPreps, Colonel finished the season ninth in the state for blocks per game. His commitment to the defensive end of the floor helped Groves High win a region championship for the first time in ten years.

“At one point and time, I told my coach… I wanted 40 rebounds and 20 blocks with at least 10 points,” Colonel said. “But I didn’t really care about me scoring. I was caring about me and my team getting a win.”

Colonel finished the season with an average of 10 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks per game.