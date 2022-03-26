James Dennison helped Beaufort capture a region championship and make the second round of the playoffs.

Dennison led Beaufort in every major category: points, rebounds, field goal percentage, blocks and steals.

The senior forward is a dual-sport athlete who also played linebacker on Beaufort’s state runner-up football team. Dennison’s basketball playstyle is very much similar to the way he plays football, straight downhill and not afraid to absorb contact.

“It’s pretty cool to make these all-star teams,” Dennison said. “We had a really good year. It’s exciting with all the work we’ve put in, and this is the results.”

Dennison averaged 19 points, 13 rebounds and two steals per game.