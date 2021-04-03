3Deep Boys First Team – Fred Spells

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WSAV) – Portal basketball coach Jeff Brannen told us that Fred Spells was put on a basketball court to do one thing: stuff opponents’ shots. 
 
“We tried to work with him to score more, but he’d rather block a shot,” Brannen said. 
 
It’s not hard to see why Spells does his best work denying others a look at the rim: he stands six-foot-seven with a massive wingspan. 

His career average stat line is not something you see every day:  6.8 points per game, 8.5 rebounds per game and a startling 6.3 blocks per game. His senior year mark of five blocks per game ranked second in the state. 

With Spells as their defensive anchor, Portal won a region title and advanced to the third round of the single-A public playoffs. 

It certainly won’t be easy to replace Spells after he graduates…. anybody else know someone that can average five blocks per game? 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories