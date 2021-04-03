3Deep Boys First Team – Fred Spells

(WSAV) – Portal basketball coach Jeff Brannen told us that Fred Spells was put on a basketball court to do one thing: stuff opponents’ shots.



“We tried to work with him to score more, but he’d rather block a shot,” Brannen said.



It’s not hard to see why Spells does his best work denying others a look at the rim: he stands six-foot-seven with a massive wingspan.

His career average stat line is not something you see every day: 6.8 points per game, 8.5 rebounds per game and a startling 6.3 blocks per game. His senior year mark of five blocks per game ranked second in the state.

With Spells as their defensive anchor, Portal won a region title and advanced to the third round of the single-A public playoffs.

It certainly won’t be easy to replace Spells after he graduates…. anybody else know someone that can average five blocks per game?