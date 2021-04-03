3Deep Boys First Team – Emondre Bowles

(WSAV) – There might not be a more talented scorer in the whole Coastal Empire than Emondre Bowles.



The Johnson point guard had a stellar senior season, scoring 21.8 points per game and leading the Atom Smashers all the way to the third round of the GHSA playoffs.



Bowles saved arguably the best performance of his career for last, dropping 34 points in a 68-59 loss to Sandy Creek, one of the strongest teams in all of 3A.



Currently rated as a three-star prospect by 247, Bowles has not chosen a college yet, but is hoping to play Division One basketball.

He may be a soft-spoken person off the court, but there is nothing quiet about Bowles’ shooting ability on it, which is why he’s a unanimous selection to the 3Deep first team.