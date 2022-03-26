Elijah Coleman is a complete guard, contributing in all phases of the game.

Coleman, only a sophomore, led his team in points, assists, and steals per game.

“He’s a five-nine point guard that’s a slasher,” Jeff Brannen, the head coach of Portal’s boys’ basketball team, said. “He’s our go-to guy. The one that gets us playing good.”

Coleman has already attracted the eyes of a few college programs as put up impressive numbers.

During the 2021-2022 season, Coleman averaged 18 points, four assists, five rebounds, and three steals per game.

“He’s not selfish,” Brannen said. “Elijah gives the ball up and tries to get his teammates involved, and he’s just a competitor. You know, in every phase he competes.”