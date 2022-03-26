In the Coastal Empire, D’ante Bass is the human highlight reel and helped take Windsor Forest to the state champion, where they fell to Cross Creek 60-53.

Rivals.com has the 6-foot-7 and 200-pound small forward listed as a three-star prospect.

Bass will play his college ball for the Georgetown Hoyas.

“I always imagine myself being in this position, but I never really seen it like how it is now,” Bass said. “And everything that’s coming to me, I take it like a grain of salt. I just take it. The good and the bad, I embrace it all.”

Bass averaged 14 points and seven rounds per game.

This year Bass took on more of a ballhandling role which could sever him well going on to the next level.