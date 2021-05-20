Tybee Island company pledges to help girl scouts keep trip to Savannah

SAVANNAH (WSAV) – A local company has stepped in to help a group of Minnesota girl scouts traveling to Savannah. The trip was in jeopardy because they lost their rental reservation.

On Saturday the troop from Eden Prairie, Minnesota found out the condo they’d booked on Tybee Island in 2019 had been sold during the pandemic, but their reservation didn’t transfer with it.

After frantically trying to find new lodging within their $2500 budget, the girls had almost given up hope. One of the scout leaders, Nanette Canonico, says the girls deserve this trip, because they earned the money to pay for it themselves. “When we do cookie sales each year. We earn about 85 cents per box that we sell. The entire trip is funded on cookie money. Just these four girls combined since 2017 have sold 11,730 boxes of cookies,” says Canonico.

WSAV has learned that the company Tybee Vacation Rentals has stepped up to help the troop.

They’re able to provide the girls with a condo big enough for them and their chaperones, at a discounted rate that they can afford.