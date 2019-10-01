UPDATE: Twin 3-year-old girls found dead in car in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigations along with Hinesville Police are investigating after two children were found dead in a vehicle.

According to police, the twin 3-year-old girls, Raeylnn and Payton Keyes, were found dead Sunday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of Augusta Way in the Griffin Park subdivision shortly after 1:30 pm. When they arrived they found two children unresponsive inside a vehicle located in the backyard of the home. Detectives told News 3, a caregiver found the children and made the call to police.

Emergency medical personnel declared the children deceased. Investigators spent hours on the scene talking to witnesses and searching for clues in the case. They say the girls did not live at the home, and were visiting.