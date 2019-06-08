West Point identifies cadet killed in rollover on Thursday

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - The U.S. Military Academy has identified the cadet killed in a crash that also left 22 others injured.

West Point announced that Cadet Christopher J. Morgan, 22, of New Jersey died when the vehicle carrying cadets to tactical training overturned in wooded terrain Thursday morning.



West Point says 19 cadets and two soldiers operating the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All the cadets have been treated and released.



Morgan was a law and legal studies major in the Class of 2020. He was a recruited athlete and a standout member of the Army wrestling team.



A memorial ceremony and private funeral service will be held at the Academy next week.