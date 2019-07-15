Watch your speed! Operation Southern Shield to target drivers in five states

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Monday is the start of the third annual campaign across the southeast.

Officers in five different states are joining forces this week to crack down on speeders on major highways and intersections as part of Operation Southern Shield.

State and local officers are putting the breaks on drivers in Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee. The goal is to target drivers who endanger the safety of others on the roads by driving at speeds beyond the legal limit.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, there were 268 speed-related deaths statewide in 2018. State and local officers wrote more than 11,000 citations last year, and 75 percent of the tickets were for speeding.

“If you’re traveling 80 mph on the interstate in a 70 mph zone, your odds in being involved in a traffic crash and fatality are increased 71 percent. I’m not willing to put my family in a 71 percent so we hope the people traveling on the highways in the state of Georgia will do the same.” Roger Hayes, Law Enforcement Services Director for the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

The campaign runs from July 15 to July 21.