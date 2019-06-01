UPDATE: Victims identified in Virginia Beach mass shooting Video Video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (AP) - Authorities say a longtime city employee wielding a .45-caliber handgun with a suppressor fatally shot 12 of his coworkers at a municipal building in Virginia Beach before police shot him.



Four other people were wounded in Friday's shooting, including a police officer whose bulletproof vest saved his life.



Police Chief James Cervera says the suspect, DeWayne Craddock, engaged in a "long gunbattle" with law enforcement officers. He says officers gave the suspect first aid after he was shot, but he died.

Authorities in Virginia would not say whether the man was facing any sort of disciplinary action related to his employment.



Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen said at a press conference Saturday that DeWayne Craddock had been employed by the city for 15 years as an engineer.



Hansen said Craddock was still employed at the time of the shooting Friday afternoon and possessed a security pass that allowed him access to nonpublic areas of the municipal building.

Police say they have recovered "additional weapons" that were in the possession of the suspect. Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera said that the weapons were recovered at the scene as well as at the home of the suspect.



Unlike some states, silencers are legal in Virginia, though it is illegal to have one in Virginia Beach per local ordinance.



Eleven of the twelve victims were city employees; one was a contractor.



The victims are:



Laquita C. Brown of Chesapeake: A right-of-way agent with more than 4 years in public works.



Tara Welch Gallagher of Virginia Beach: An engineer with 6 years in public works.



Mary Louise Gayle of Virginia Beach: A right-of-way agent with 24 years in public works.



Alexander Mikhail Gusev of Virginia Beach: A right-of-way agent with 9 years in public works.



Katherine A. Nixon of Virginia Beach: An engineer with 10 years in public utilities.



Richard H. Nettleton of Norfolk: An engineer with 28 years in public utilities.



Christopher Kelly Rapp of Powhatan: An engineer with 11 months in public works.



Ryan Keith Cox of Virginia Beach: An account clerk with more than 12 years in public utilities.



