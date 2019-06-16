UPDATE: Savannah Police investigating hit and run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man is in serious condition after he was struck by a car on Saturday night.

Savannah Police were called to the 1100 block of East 37th Street just before 9 p.m. Officers discovered Terry Coleman, 52, suffering from serious injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that Coleman was pushing a grocery cart when he was hit from behind by a gold vehicle. Coleman and the grocery cart then struck a parked vehicle from the impact. The driver of that gold car took off from the scene.

Anyone with any information on the incident or vehicle is asked to contact the Traffic Investigation Unit at 912-525-2421. Tipsters can also call Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.