SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) - Firefighters in Hinesville doused flames that were billowing from the roof of one downtown business on Wednesday. It happened at Jungle Jake's Hobbies and Games on Main Street.

Crews said they began putting out the fire at around 2:15 a.m. Due to the age of the building, the fire took roughly three hours to extinguish. The owner of the shop, Jason Lee told News 3, everything inside was severely damaged.

"It's a shock. Pretty much shock and devastation because nothing in the store is replaceable," said Lee.

The fire destroyed his comic book collections and decades-old model airplanes and cars. Lee also said the shop was a hot-spot for teenagers and Fort Stewart soldiers to gather on the weekends and game.

"I've had soldiers, that was one of the comments that I had sent to me this morning he said, 'well Mr. Lee, this is all I've got. I don't party, I don't drink. I go I paint my models, I game with the other guys, I come back to the barracks. It's pretty much like my family there.' Same with the kids. They are that way too," said Lee.

The store owner told News 3 he is working with the Downtown Development Authority to create a temporary space for tournaments. In the meantime, Lee said he will start over.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.