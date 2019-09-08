U.S. Coast Guard evacuating overturned cargo ship near St. Simons Sound

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) – The U.S. Coast Guard Seventh District is evacuating a crew from a cargo ship that has overturned near St. Simons Sound, Georgia on Sunday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard says they have multiple rescue assets on scene and are working with other local agencies to rescue crew members. The cargo vessel, Golden Ray, is listing heavily.

All vessel traffic in the Port of Brunswick is currently suspended until approved by the Coast Guard Captain of the Port.

#BreakingNews @USCG and other local agencies have multiple rescue assets on scene with the cargo vessel Golden Ray currently listing heavily near St. Simons Sound, Georgia. The crew of the vessel is being evacuated at this time. pic.twitter.com/rtA9ZfteGh — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 8, 2019

A representative with the Seventh District said the Coast Guard is bringing Golden Ray crew members to shore and inspecting them for any injuries. So far, none have been reported.

