Two Savannah residents displaced after burning incense causes fire

Courtesy: Savannah Fire Rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Two people are displaced after a house fire on Saturday night in West Savannah.

Savannah Fire Rescue said the residents left incense burning in a bedroom.

Firefighters responded to the call of a bedroom fire on Lathrop Avenue after 9 p.m. Firefighters said smoldering embers fell onto the mattress and sparked the flames.

Fast-acting firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the home. No one was hurt.

Savannah Fire Rescue said when burning incense, always use holders specifically designed for that purpose. Fully extinguish incense by dousing the burning end in water before going to bed or leaving the room.

