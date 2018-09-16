Tropical Depression Florence picks up speed moving through South Carolina

Florence continues to weaken as a tropical depression...max sustained winds are around 35 mph. Florence is starting to pick up speed...moving to the west at 10 mph over central South Carolina.

Heavy rain continues to fall over southeast North Carolina... in areas that have already received 20 to 25 inches of rain so far. Flash flooding and major river flooding continue in these areas.

With the storms slow motion... those in parts of North Carolina can expect the potential for an additional 6-12 inches of rain. Parts of North and South Carolina are getting a break from the heavy rain. But most models show that the rain from Florence won't budge from the Carolinas until Monday which will continue to lead to catastrophic flooding.

As of 11 am... the center of Florence is about 40 miles west of Columbia, SC. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. As previously mentioned... Florence is moving to the west at 10 mph. The pressure continues to rise slowly and is now at 1002 mb. This will be the last advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

There are no watches or warnings related to Florence for our local area.

Even though Florence is moving over land... it is a slow-moving storm. Gusty winds and heavy rain continue all through the Carolinas.

The depression is expected to continue to weaken... and by early Tuesday be downgraded to a remnant low.

Locally... some minor impacts including rain and gusty winds will be possible through Sunday.

Here are details on what to be expect locally...

SUNDAY: Not quite as gusty... but still a bit breezy as Florence gradually pulls further away... with southwest / south winds 10-20 mph with a few gusts to 25 mph possible along and north of I-95 in the morning. A few morning showers still possible associated with Florence... then a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. High around or a little over 90.

STORM TOTAL RAINFALL: 1" to 2" north of I-16 with isolated 3" total amounts possible. 1/2" to 1" for areas south of I-16.

A moderate risk for rip currents will continue Sunday along the beaches with 3-4 foot breakers. With this in mind... it is a good idea to remain out of the water for one more day until conditions greatly improve Monday.

