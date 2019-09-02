The east coast of Florida prepares for evacuations

MELBOURNE, Florida (WSAV) – People along the east coast of florida continue to prepare and watch Hurricane Dorian. Monday morning impacts from Dorian are starting to be felt along the east coast of Florida.

Mandatory evacuations in Brevard County are set to get underway at 8:00 Monday morning. Evacuations were supposed to start Sunday but because this is a slow moving storm that was pushed until Monday.

“Right now, we just don’t want anyone to panic,” says Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, “You can see the storm. Great news about a hurricane is we have days to get there. So we’re gonna continue to monitor this storm and make sure everyone understands.”

People are heading those warnings and we will likely see an exodus of people from Brevard County beginning at 8 Monday morning.

