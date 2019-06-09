Smokehouse restaurant fire on Hilton Head Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HILTON HEAD, South Carolina (WSAV) - An award-winning barbecue restaurant on Hilton Head Island caught on fire early Sunday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. Crews tell News 3 a passerby noticed the smoke and alerted the fire department. Eight units and two dozen firefighters arrived on the scene. Part of the roof collapsed.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The business, located at 34 Palmetto Bay Road, has been a staple on Hilton Head since 1999.

