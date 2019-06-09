Top Stories

Smokehouse restaurant fire on Hilton Head

By:

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 10:39 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 06:58 PM EDT

Smokehouse restaurant fire on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD, South Carolina (WSAV) - An award-winning barbecue restaurant on Hilton Head Island caught on fire early Sunday morning. 

It happened around 6 a.m. Crews tell News 3 a passerby noticed the smoke and alerted the fire department. Eight units and two dozen firefighters arrived on the scene. Part of the roof collapsed.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The business, located at 34 Palmetto Bay Road, has been a staple on Hilton Head since 1999. 

News 3 will continue to update this story.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center