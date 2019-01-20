Savannah veterans collecting donations for Coast Guard families

The Oath, a non-profit veterans organization, is working with local businesses and charities to help U.S. Coast Guard families living in and around Savannah affected by the partial government shutdown.

They are asking for donations such as:

-Giftcards

-Nonperishable items

-Diapers

-Baby wipes

-Gas Cards

-Baked goods

-Personal Hygiene items

-Child care times.

They have donation drop boxes at several locations including:

· Fia Rua Irish Pub – 10134 Ford Ave, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

· Family Promise of Bryan County – 10695 Ford Ave, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

· Richmond Hill Karate – 8872 Ford Ave #202, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

· Marker 107 – 2943 Kilkenny Rd, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

· Nine Line Apparel-Black Rifle Coffee Company – 450 Fort Argyle Rd, Savannah, GA 31419

· Statesboro Karate – 977 Northside Dr E, Statesboro, GA 30458

· Swainsboro Karate – 108 W Main Street, Swainsboro, GA 30401

· Frames n’ Games – 6 Towne Center Court, Pooler, GA 31322

Donations will be transported to the U.S. Coast Guard station in Savannah.

They ask that money donations be made in the form of checks to the Air Station Morale Fund. Checks will be put into the Air Station Morale Fund and distributed among enlisted members.

List of other known organizations receiving donations:

· Tybee Island City Hall

· American Legions

· Savannah Navy League

· VFWs

· The Low Country Coast Guard CPOA

· USO

