Savannah police investigate pedestrian-involved crash on Abercorn Street

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash on Abercorn Street.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. on Friday night. Officers were called to the 11100 block of Abercorn and discovered Robert Lee, 41, suffering from serious injuries.

Investigators said Lee was attempting to cross in the middle of the block when he was struck by a Mercedes Benz traveling east on Abercorn Street. The driver, Kenneth Hylander, 60, claims he did not see Lee and could not avoid hitting him. Lee was taken to Memorial Health.

